Horoscopes: Jan. 24

Why do some have the impulse to know, to push into a thing, to test it, understand and predict it and others have the opposite instinct, to leave it alone. Yesterday’s aspects brought information to light, and now it’s up to us whether to pursue or let it be. This will be the puzzling aspect of the day — the curious nature of curiosity.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 24). You are needed and important. That much is made clear in the next 10 weeks, but don’t worry, you’ll also get your carefree break times this year. One thing that never lets up is your creativity. You’ll apply it to make money and friends. Relationships sparkle with all the magic you bring to them. Aries and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 33, 28, 4 and 16.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Parents famously tell children to “do as I say, not as a do” when, of course, it almost never works. The big messages are wordless, and the wordless messages are big.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your confidence and social style are on point. It won’t take long to cast your charisma spell over a new person. In just a few minutes of concentrated attention, you’ve netted yourself a new fan.