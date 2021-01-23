Horoscopes: Jan. 23

The golden rule of doing unto others as you would have done to you is only awesome when everyone wants the same thing. Today, follow the platinum rule instead, giving people what they most want and leaving your own preferences out of it. Oddly enough, this Mars square Jupiter suggests you credit yourself for selflessness.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 23). You are well aware that anything worth accomplishing is done through blood, sweat and tears, and you’re not averse to the investment. The adventure your restless soul has not been able to take will now call you forward — better even are the funds that show up to aid in this. Best of all is the company you’ll keep in this journey. Libra and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 15, 1, 24 and 18.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You will take confident action that affects every area of your life. Being strong, decisive and outspoken in one situation makes it easier to be the same the next time and the next.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll see the overall picture that others are losing sight of. Speak up about it! By nature, you are an executive who will manage others and delegate masterfully.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Today, your expertise centers around balancing. Mostly it is a matter of core strength and quick reflexes, plus being ready to make adjustments necessary to maintain equilibrium.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The question of the day: Should you save or invest? Unless you’re absolutely so passionate about the prospects that you don’t mind losing money to them, opt for saving.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). One person’s treat is another person’s punishment. Getting to know what others like is a pursuit that has the potential to, ultimately, bring pleasure to all.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The way you see things will affect how others see them. You’re like a lighting director applying the colored gel to diffuse the scene in just the right tones.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re not one to grind away at a futile task, but if you have the slightest indication that it matters to a few people, then you’ll give it your absolute all. This you’ll do whether paid, unpaid, ignored or celebrated.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). While busily doing what it takes to survive within the context of an environment you have landed in, it’s easy to forget where your choices lie. You’ll wake up to a circumstance and see your options anew.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Shy people intrigue you. You also feel a degree of social anxiety but will not let that deter you from getting to know people and letting them know you, which is among the most pleasurable experiences of life.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). In the coaching community, the question is worded, “How are you showing up?” If posed this question, your own community would probably answer, “Super strong.”
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There is absolutely no use in wishing you were anywhere else. Your current location and state of being as a good a place to start from as any, and much better than most.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The downtime isn’t really downtime at all. It’s a chance for you to get better acquainted with your surroundings and the cast of characters who will be with you on the next adventure. Take advantage.
