Horoscopes: Jan. 23

The golden rule of doing unto others as you would have done to you is only awesome when everyone wants the same thing. Today, follow the platinum rule instead, giving people what they most want and leaving your own preferences out of it. Oddly enough, this Mars square Jupiter suggests you credit yourself for selflessness.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 23). You are well aware that anything worth accomplishing is done through blood, sweat and tears, and you’re not averse to the investment. The adventure your restless soul has not been able to take will now call you forward — better even are the funds that show up to aid in this. Best of all is the company you’ll keep in this journey. Libra and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 15, 1, 24 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You will take confident action that affects every area of your life. Being strong, decisive and outspoken in one situation makes it easier to be the same the next time and the next.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll see the overall picture that others are losing sight of. Speak up about it! By nature, you are an executive who will manage others and delegate masterfully.