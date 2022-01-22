Horoscopes: Jan. 22

The moon tangles with Mars in Sagittarius before moving on to peaceful Libra. Feathers get ruffled, most likely by new ideas, fresh blood and the insecurity these things introduce to the status quo. The infractions will be small. Once everyone understands there’s no real threat, harmony is restored.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Establish boundaries in a developing relationship. Envision the direction you’d like this to go. You’re thinking hopefully and focusing yourself with optimism. The best is yet to come.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your powers of observation are keen, and you’ll put together a puzzle that’s been mystifying you for some time. No spoilers. If you tell the others, you’ll diminish the pleasure of their discovery.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Someone admires you. You’ve known it on a subconscious level, but now it’s too obvious to subvert. Enjoy the attention. It’s well-earned.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It will take a bit of coaxing to get your mind flowing in the direction of gratitude, but when you really think about it, there’s enough good stuff in your current life to make you feel like the luckiest person on the planet Earth.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The problem with putting your work to the test is that you would be hard-pressed to find a harsher judge than yourself. Show your work to at least 12 other people. There’s accuracy in the average of those opinions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You don’t have to look at the clock to know if you are hungry. You ask your body, and it tells you. As you get still inside, you’ll be increasingly aware of other silent rhythms within you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It’s an imperfect world and you’ll see mistakes all around you: your own and other people’s. Even when it’s not your fault or your business, you’ll do what you can to help make things right.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Take action to benefit your future. This is different from trying to escape into the future. By endeavoring to make the future you more comfortable, healthy and happy, your present improves markedly.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It’s dangerous to drive while reading or eating a sandwich. In some way you are trying to simultaneously take on incompatible tasks, but the fix is easy. Put something down. One thing at a time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ll return a kindness paid to you long ago. Your actions will remind you of the way you felt back then, when the good deed was freshly bestowed on you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Part of the appeal of travel is that you don’t know what to expect. You can choose your destination, but you can’t choose your adventure because much of it is out of your control. Plan your next trip.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Like the boss that you are, you’re managing a scenario that is not so easily managed. The skills you need to be successful cannot be acquired overnight, so make a commitment to keep working at it.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 22). Your positive, upbeat and honest attitude turns situations to your favor. Your curious mind will keep finding opportunity. You’ll travel to accomplish a mission. You’ll feel like you have more knowledge of a person than your time together would add up to — it’s your sixth sense pointing to a lovely, fated connection. Libra and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 44, 31, 9 and 18.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: At age 10 he opened a pretzel cart and never looked back. Author and Emmy-winning television personality Guy Fieri is among the most successful stars of the Food Network, host of several shows and owner of restaurants worldwide. The gregarious Aquarius was born when Mercury was also in the people-loving sign of Aquarius. Natal moon in Scorpio brings the spice.

