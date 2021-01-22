Horoscopes: Jan. 22

Good decisions are made of sound minds acting on favorable odds. Good outcomes are up to the fates. While good decisions have a better probability of creating good outcomes, the best decision of all is to be proud enough of the action that the outcome is irrelevant. This message was brought to you by a square of Mars and Jupiter.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 22). You’ll manage others like a boss, and you’ll delegate like a psychic. The most impressive part is that you do this outside of a work context. Maybe it’s a weird thing to celebrate, but you cannot argue this impressive fact of your talent — people love being ordered around by you. The windfall comes in August. Pisces and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 5, 12, 28 and 17.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It’s not that some are worthy of your attention and others aren’t, but you can only give your attention to one at a time. Now, there is the matter of fitting the right offering to the one who can extract value from it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You would like to hear that you are the best at something, and you don’t even care if it’s true or not. Maybe it will become true in time, but right now the chiming sound of those melodious words is gift enough.