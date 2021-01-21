Horoscopes: Jan. 21

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You don’t need to improve; you just want to. Your motivation to make healthy choices is greatest when you approve of and enjoy yourself just as you are.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It will take many interests and people swirling around you at once to keep you from getting bored. By the end of the day, you’ll have opened and closed many loops.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). For years, people have told you that you were good at something. Your talent is so inherent that you don’t even think of it as anything special, though today you’ll understand that it really is.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The efforts you make to tune your senses to the moment and stick mentally and emotionally with what’s happening in the present, will keep you happier, even when said “moment” isn’t particularly remarkable.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll be interacting in a group and figuring out where you fit in. It takes some jostling, so don’t expect to get it immediately. Everyone else will have to adjust, too, which is part of it.