Horoscopes: Jan. 20

Right after the solar shift from Capricorn to Aquarius comes the lunar shift from Leo to Virgo. It's a day to roll up the sleeves and start in on the work that matters to more than you, your family and your people. We're all thinking bigger today. If it's good for the world at large, it's good for the individual.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Chilly people gravitate to your fiery spirit and warm right up. Like the sun, you have plenty of energy and will lose nothing by letting others soak you in.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You need to keep your guard up around certain people. It doesn't mean the individuals in question are bad people; they are just bad for you. For optimum well-being, maintain a defensive buffer zone.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). To give your heart to another when you feel the impulse is the right choice. That doesn't mean it will work out. Reciprocity is not guaranteed, and joy is fickle. But regardless of what happens next, you'll be better for it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The featured delights are like a carnival, just passing through. Play the games, ride the rides, lose some money, gain some memories, and enjoy it while it lasts.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You so freely give your love to those who need it. What about you? You need it too, possibly more urgently than anyone else around you today. Give yourself attention and affection.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Some paths can be cleared, but then there are those obstacles that are best accepted as part of life's landscape. Go around them. Any attempt to control the uncontrollable is a waste of time.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The bleak eventually gives way to sparkling interests — or does it create them? Enthusiasms born of restlessness will give color to your world.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). A situation that once erupted in passion and chaos is now calm and will remain that way for good. It's not going to blow again. You can consider this volcano extinct.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The damage we do over the course of a relationship can't always be put back how it was at the start, but often this is a blessing in disguise. The new build will be better.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Most problems with others are caused inside the relationship with the self — a relationship that will be healed, nurtured and well-tended in the weeks to come. Turn your care inward.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). "Love is 20/20 vision," said no one ever. Love will continue to uphold its illusory reputation, making people look at each other with heavy, half-drawn eyelids, sure to block out essential visual information.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Delicious distractions abound. Maybe it's hard to stay on track because all the opportunities are off track. Stay open. Unexpected fun happens when you refuse to prejudge anyone.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 20). You'll prioritize, focus and dedicate yourself to the task until it's finished. You have the same work ethic as your heroes. In your personal life, a source of pain from the past heals up and a new source of joy opens. You'll be the glue that keeps a tight team together. You'll all earn a top honor before the year is up. Sagittarius and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 49, 1, 8 and 30.

CELEBRITY PROFILE: Aquarius actor Rainn Wilson played megalomaniac Dwight Schrute of "The Office" though in real life he follows closely the humanitarian ideals of his sign, as exemplified in the website he founded, soulpancake.com — a mind-expanding, feel-good, artistic place in cyberspace. Wilson was born when the Sun, Venus and Mars were in Aquarius.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0