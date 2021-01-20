Horoscopes: Jan. 20

The conjunction of Mars and Uranus in Taurus signals surprises on this day of inauguration in the United States. Considering the hubbub around the election, many would argue that it would be more surprising if the day were to go by uneventfully. Nevertheless, the warrior and the rebel planet spark ignition in the sign of the stubborn bull.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 20). You’ll enjoy the perks and rewards coming to you in 2021. And while you’re given many opportunities, the ones you like best are self-initiated. You’ll get creative and put diligent effort into making something that matters to you. You’ll scale it up with an elegant system to make your vision go live. Virgo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 44, 48, 18 and 39.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). People pass every day; transactions occur — pleasantries and less. But a meeting of the minds such as the one you’ll have today is not a thing to take lightly.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Devotion comes at a cost. Whenever you say yes to one thing, you are saying no to other things. It cannot be any other way. If you are not conscious of what you are saying yes and no to, it becomes clear now.