Horoscopes: Jan. 2

When we leave the house with the intention of having an experience, what often results is a whole lot of fun. But when our intention is dutiful attendance to familiar places, things and people, our spirit of adventure has a way of falling asleep. Three lunar conjunctions will shake the spirit of adventure awake, magnetizing life's interesting side.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You felt trapped and now you'll be released, not because someone else had the key but because you have come to understand the situation from a vantage point that shows you all the ins and outs.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Going into a new situation is exciting and scary. There's no amount of forethought that will let you know what you're getting into. You will prevail, though; trust that.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Much is riding on your decisions. Other people's lives will be affected, not to mention in some way, however small, the course of history. So even though it would be easier to act impulsively, you'll take time to reflect.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You've just reached the top of a mountain only to discover there are several more ranges to cross. Don't lose heart. If you can do it once, you can do it a hundred times.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The opportunity to bring your work to a new crowd or to mingle outside of your usual setting is not to be missed. Don't worry about fitting in. Whether you technically fit or not, you'll be a smashing success.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). In life and music, one rhythm is not inherently better than other, rather there are different moods produced by different beats. You'll groove, march and tap dance through the day, responding perfectly to its many tones.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You learn a lot about people because you don't make assumptions. Your listening skills help you deepen a connection and create understanding.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It's a waste to wait for inspiration or motivation. Move even when you are not motivated and you'll get the same good result as if you had moved when you were.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Trust your instincts. They are creative, accurate and healthy. What you want to do may be difficult but you have the courage and tenacity to do hard things.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). If you downplay your accomplishments, you'll insinuate doubt in an otherwise neutral mind. If you praise yourself, it will only annoy. For today, you'll win socially by not discussing yourself at all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your plans cannot be carried out alone. There are two other important players on the team. Take measures to build the morale of these people and make sure that the communication lines between the three of you are open.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). More organization will be necessary for the plan to go smoothly. Get your priorities straight first to avoid wasting time on things that won't matter to you in the long run.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 2). You've a permanent home in the hearts of others. There's comfort in this. Feeling loved and safe inspires you to take risks. You'll get to spend more time with someone you've been missing. You'll have the means to spoil the people you love, and their reactions will be precious. A new professional circle will open to you. Virgo and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 4, 14, 44 and 20.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Aquarius actor Rainn Wilson played megalomaniac Dwight Schrute of "The Office," though in real life, he follows closely the humanitarian ideals of his sign, as exemplified in the website he founded, soulpancake.com, a mind-expanding, feel-good, artistic place in cyberspace. Wilson was born when the sun, Venus and Mars were in Aquarius.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.

