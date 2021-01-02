Horoscopes: Jan. 2

New situations will not heal old wounds, but they will provide proof that there’s more than one way to work together, connect, be together. Fresh relationships strengthen different aspects of your being. As for the wounds, the moon in Virgo, the sign of nurturing, offers the solace that nature tends toward self-mending, it just takes time.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 2). Your wishes are only the start of what comes true for you this year, owing to the fact that an admirable practicality has limited your imagining of the broad scope of good coming your way. You don’t have to generate all the results, as there are four instances of plain old good luck. All you have to do is say yes. Cancer and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 20, 11, 27 and 42.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There are a lot of different ways to get the job done. Your way is the most efficient. But if they don’t all adopt it, it’s only because everyone needs to feel in control of their own part of the show.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your needs will be so elegantly and generously met, you’ll be moved to help others, which only serves to grow the bounty coming your way. This is an excellent start to the year.