Horoscopes: Jan. 19

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You don’t want to make people jealous on purpose, but it may be unavoidable, as you only have so much attention to give and many will compete for it today, ever watchful of where your love flows.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When it’s about your pursuits, you care the most. It would be weird to expect others to put in more work than you were willing to... and yet, someone comes to you with a similar deal today. Obviously, it’s a hard pass.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There are many ways to communicate, and often, they are happening simultaneously on different levels. So, if you flub the words, it’s not a problem. Your intent has multiple ways of showing itself.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You don’t have to wait for inspiration, because the muses like to play with you. You do, however, have to start the game so they know the rules and where to join you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). At that fruitless point in the process where the less tenacious would throw up their hands in defeat, you take a breath and ask, “Is there anything else I should try?” That makes all the difference.