Horoscopes: Jan. 18
Horoscopes: Jan. 18

Holiday Mathis

On this day celebrating the wisdom and vision of Martin Luther King Jr., the sun spends final hours under Capricorn’s leadership. The lunar influence refreshes to the zodiac’s firstborn Aries, signaling fresh hope. “Every man must decide whether he will walk in the light of creative altruism or in the darkness of destructive selfishness.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 18). Among your birthday wishes are beautiful goals. Still, you embrace the spirit of development, which always happens in the present moment. Your habit of bringing yourself back to the center of the action and the crux of control only gets stronger. You incrementally rise in power. Month after month you do as you command yourself to. Aries and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 44, 2, 28 and 10.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Combine the previously uncombined for magical results. You’ll create a fit that wouldn’t occur to others. Actually, the match won’t occur to you either. You’ll just keep moving and trying things until it clicks in.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Do not be afraid to cause discomfort to yourself or anyone else. To make a person aware of a problem does this, but the problems would never be known or solved without that rub.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Build a system. This is the only way you’ll be able to take on more. It’s not going to be as hard as you think. In fact, the hardest part is deciding to stop doing it the old way.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It’s as though you’re able to concentrate the goodwill you’re putting into the world and give just the right thing to the right person. The way you share yourself will change people.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). In a way, you are focusing on your reputation. It won’t feel like that. It will feel like you’re just doing the correct thing, the best work you can for your reputation and the flow of business.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Like an employee at a tech company that prizes innovation, you are being assessed by not only the metrics of your job description but also by the side projects you take on, which will now earn you fans.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You admit what you don’t know, and then watch all the people who were pretending to know breathe a sigh of relief. This just might be the start of the conversation that gets everyone up to speed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). One scenario is that you trust in a process and do the work. Alternately, you act as though you trust in a process, and you do the work. Either will produce brilliant outcomes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You can’t help it — an expectation has already formed in your head. It will turn out that this story about things coming together and you feeling fabulous about it is not so far off.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You read the meaning inside small gestures. You’ll like some of what you learn. What do you do with the rest of it? Mentally file the information and save it for later.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’re a traveler along life’s highway. Driving on low, both literally and figuratively, is dangerous and not worth the risk. Pull over to the rest stop to fuel up.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). For a different outcome, you need different thoughts, and for different thoughts, you need a changed mind. The easiest and most effective way to change your mind is to change your actions.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

