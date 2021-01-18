Horoscopes: Jan. 18

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It’s as though you’re able to concentrate the goodwill you’re putting into the world and give just the right thing to the right person. The way you share yourself will change people.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). In a way, you are focusing on your reputation. It won’t feel like that. It will feel like you’re just doing the correct thing, the best work you can for your reputation and the flow of business.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Like an employee at a tech company that prizes innovation, you are being assessed by not only the metrics of your job description but also by the side projects you take on, which will now earn you fans.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You admit what you don’t know, and then watch all the people who were pretending to know breathe a sigh of relief. This just might be the start of the conversation that gets everyone up to speed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). One scenario is that you trust in a process and do the work. Alternately, you act as though you trust in a process, and you do the work. Either will produce brilliant outcomes.