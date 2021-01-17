Horoscopes: Jan. 17

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The venture itself matters far less than the way it feels to be in an environment and engage with the group. The thrills and connections that come with an activity are what will keep you coming back for more.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The formerly agreed-upon deal has fallen prey to what project managers call “scope creep.” Adjustments made now will avoid resentments formed later.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You enjoy embellishments as much as the next person, but the truth really matters to you today. You prefer to tell it, seek it and accept it. As a result, you’ll get about as much truth as you want.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The game changes. What used to be a key element will take a supporting role, and then gradually fade back until it’s a relic. Someday, it will become cool again. But for now, forge ahead.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You can contain your feelings however you choose to, but it will be a lot easier to do it after you’ve already gotten to know their shape, size and intensity. This is best done by feeling them.