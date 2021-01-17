 Skip to main content
Horoscopes: Jan. 17
Horoscopes: Jan. 17

Holiday Mathis

People will find out how they are valued by one another during this toss-up with Jupiter and Uranus. Regardless of whether your interpersonal rating system is frank, subtle or hidden, today it will be heard loud and clear. A cosmic shimmy will shake out ratings like pennies from the piggy bank. We’ll deal with the emotional fallout later.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 17). Happiness isn’t found so much as created. This will be a year of making things. Some of those “things” are relationships. You used to think bonds grew naturally, but now you’ll take a more active role, seeing relationships as opportunities for delight, fun, mystery, drama and meaningful belonging. Virgo and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 30, 36, 16 and 25.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). As you swing toward bliss, you’re well aware of the nature of pendulums. Don’t worry, there’s no fire in heaven’s opposite, only stagnation, which you’ve already proven you can handle.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Of all the assets you could leverage, the ones most worth dealing in are the assets that others lack. Note what’s being exchanged, and pay even more attention to what’s missing that you could readily offer.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You didn’t set out to imbue a detail with significance, but it’s happened. The meaningless symbol is now meaningful, despite all intentions, and should be treated as such to avoid communicating the wrong message.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The venture itself matters far less than the way it feels to be in an environment and engage with the group. The thrills and connections that come with an activity are what will keep you coming back for more.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The formerly agreed-upon deal has fallen prey to what project managers call “scope creep.” Adjustments made now will avoid resentments formed later.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You enjoy embellishments as much as the next person, but the truth really matters to you today. You prefer to tell it, seek it and accept it. As a result, you’ll get about as much truth as you want.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The game changes. What used to be a key element will take a supporting role, and then gradually fade back until it’s a relic. Someday, it will become cool again. But for now, forge ahead.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You can contain your feelings however you choose to, but it will be a lot easier to do it after you’ve already gotten to know their shape, size and intensity. This is best done by feeling them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Should you hop on the bus or stay on the curb? If you hop on the bus, then you’ll learn new tools, get frustrated, feel out of place and, ultimately, go places.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The focus is on compensation, remuneration, justice, payback or possibly revenge. In the case of that last one, a stylish and in-your-face version of success will be most effective.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). While you can definitely appreciate subtle, poetic value, there’s something to be said for a good, old-fashioned, easily measured indicator that you’re getting more of what you want. Today’s numbers will please you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your senses take in much more than your mind will let into your consciousness, and appropriately so. The overwhelmed are not effective. Ask your mind to let in more, and you’ll eliminate a blind spot.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

Breaking News