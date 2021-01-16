Horoscopes: Jan. 16

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Someone expects more of you and you, in turn, expect more of yourself. This is priceless. Although, if you’re value-curious, just look at how many coaches and consultants are out there willing to charge you for the same thing.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You want attention but only if it helps you make a difference. You’re not interested in fame for its own sake. It is only meaningful in so far as you can do good in the world with it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). When the discussion turns to friends in high places, it’s better not to chime in. The temptation will be to prove how well you know someone but the more admirable choice is to say very little.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Because of limited attention spans, the one who talks for an hour will be listened to for four minutes. The one who talks for four minutes will also be listened to for four minutes — that’s 100% listened to. Make that you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Excellent communication skills can be learned. You can memorize the right things to say and deliver them with perfection, and yet... the messy, intuitive blowout may very well connect deeper and say more.