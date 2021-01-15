Horoscopes: Jan. 15

CANCER (June 22-July 22). One myth is that people who feel great and have lots of energy get the best results. The truth is that astounding and important things happen from all kinds of moods, so appreciate whichever one you happen to be in.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You are afraid to require things of people because you want it to be easy for them to be around you. What you’re not understanding is that people need to be needed. Requiring something of them is a gift.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). What is said is important, but who is saying it is even more important. Some words must come from you, and other sentiments will be better received coming from a different voice.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re so concentrated on your deliverables that you don’t even consider what it’s going to feel like to enjoy the fruits of your effort. Good. It will be a surprise.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When people praise your vision and follow-through, you can’t fully bring yourself to accept the credit. That’s because you’re honest. You realize that you got here, at least partly, by accident.