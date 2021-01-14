Horoscopes: Jan. 14

Uranus does an about-face. Things appear one way, and then — bam! They’re different! Our internal adjustment to the sudden shift can be emotionally seismic, which is why people cry, flee, freeze or attack when surprised regardless of whether the surprise is good or bad. It’s a reaction to the speed of change, more than the change itself.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 14). You’ll take all the lessons you’ve gathered from the past five years, put them in a bag, tie the top, and then walk away and do something else until the Ides of March. Then, you come back to the bag, open it up and get new combinations of success, love, abundance and fun problems that tease out your creative genius. Virgo and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 3, 33, 27 and 15.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Anything you do to make your system better will improve your thinking, mood and attitude about the past and hope for the future. But if you concern yourself with your state of mind first, progress will be thwarted.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). No one has control over how much talent they were born with, but picking up a skill is something that doesn’t take talent; it takes practice. Commit to that without giving a second thought to what else will kick in to assist you.