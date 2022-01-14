Horoscopes: Jan. 14

The first Mercury retrograde of 2022 occurs in Aquarius, the sign of technology. To depend too heavily on machines is to be weakened by them. When machines disappoint, this presents an opportunity to use different modes of problem solving. The first thing to ask is whether the thing we’re trying to accomplish is even necessary.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). If you want to know what someone says about you when you’re not in the room, just listen to what they say about others. They’ll speak of you in the same manner. You take this principle to heart and speak kindness.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You wish that you could see what another person sees during the day and feel how this person feels. Your curiosity and empathy allow you to get a glimpse and feel a tinge of what it must be like.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Being too rigid in your rules for living will only set the stage for failure. You can keep your high standards and still leave margins for error, impulse, desire and the unknown.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). In the early stages of a goal, it will help to have a coach or accountability partner. After a few wins, you will no longer need the outside help. Self-discipline isn’t so hard, really. You tell yourself what to do and then you do it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). People aren’t telling the whole story. There’s more you should know. If you ask directly, you’re unlikely to get the truth. Press gently and observe or wait for unguarded moments to reveal more.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It is lucky to know where temptation lives. Don’t even go down that street or you’ll find yourself knocking on the door. Once you’re in temptation’s living room, it will seem impolite to turn down the offerings.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Can you believe in faeries without believing in ogres? Once you open the door to a world, all of it rushes forward to greet you, the good, the bad and the ugly.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Invite others to help you. One good friend can make all the difference to your productivity. Companionship will turn a daunting task into some fun.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It will feel good to lose self-consciousness and join the group mind for a moment. You’ll help others do this too. You have a way of relaxing people and making them feel safe.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your affection for someone grows and grows. It’s only obvious to the keenest of observers, and most people are too busy with their own scene to fall into that category.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Spiritual generosity comes very easily to you and there’s more power in your kindness than you might expect. A smile, a compliment or a little time with your positivity lifts hearts and improves days.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The fish who keeps his mouth shut doesn’t get caught. Right now, dear Pisces, it’s better not to share too much, as it will make you unnecessarily vulnerable.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 14). Your ambitions will be matched by your ability to realize them. For the next five weeks, the right moves will seem obvious. Make long- and short-term plans while this insight is going strong. You’re undeniably attractive, so hopefully you won’t mind being pursued. If you do, you’ll have to bear the bother of being adored. Virgo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 12, 8, 30 and 48.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.

