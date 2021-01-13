Horoscopes: Jan. 13

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You enjoy your things, but you don’t let them define you, not in your mind and not in the mind of others. That second part requires that you use discretion, cherish modesty and enact privacy.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Magic comes in many forms, and today’s might be the most spectacular one of all — evidence of love from your unconditional fan. A person who wants to see you smile is worth more than their weight in gold.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Check in with those people who like to figure things out on their own. It may be the case that they are too humble to ask for the help that would be so easy for you to give.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The software update never comes at a convenient time. That’s because routine maintenance isn’t exciting enough to be a priority. You make sure that when it’s time for people to interact with you, they’re in for a treat.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There is someone you want to be in the future. Thinking about it won’t make it so. Acting on it every day certainly will. It doesn’t matter much how successful or unsuccessful the action is, only how consistent.