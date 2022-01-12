Horoscopes: Jan. 12

The need to impress people is typically not a pleasant feeling but it’s a good sign. The angst comes when we’re on the precipice of something. In these days before Mercury goes retrograde, try to put yourself in the company of people you can learn from (i.e., the ones who make you feel a little nervous and inadequate).

ARIES (March 21-April 19). No matter how great you are at what you do, you can always improve. Some are discouraged by this idea, but not you. You’ll jump at the chance to develop your talents, even when it means humbling yourself to follow instructions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll meet people who share your values yet do things differently. This meeting will have you considering new alternatives, especially having to do with lifestyle.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The job you do and how good you are at it definitely matters. It should be noted, however, that the perceptions around this will matter just as much, if not more. Make believers out of people and they’ll keep coming back.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There will be a temptation to say too much or relate with too much familiarity. Professionalism is the required quality for success in today’s deal. Greater social awareness will set you apart from the amateurs.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Before you begin the hustle, run your plans through the projector of your mind and see yourself handling the day like a boss. Envisioning successful outcomes helps you see what you need to do to set them up.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll have something in common with game show contestants today as you experience a situation in which everything seems to ride on a moment. You’ll shine in that moment.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You get a funny feeling around certain people. You sense there is more to them than they want you to know, which makes you both curious and cautious.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Lie detectors are designed on the premise that dishonesty causes bodily stress. In some ways, honesty is easier. In other ways, it’s harder. There’s a rule in place that’s keeping people from telling the truth.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). When you don’t concern yourself with matters over which you have no influence, something interesting happens. The simplicity conserves your energy. Your power grows, and so does your circle of influence.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When you get serious, they go for the laugh. When you kid around, they get stern. It would seem you’re on different pages, but you’re really balancing each other from two columns of the same page.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You feel obligated but it’s not clear whether you really are. Find out what other people are doing. Do you feel it’s necessary to do more than others do? And if so, why?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ll learn faster when you’re not worried about having to get things right the first time. Don’t force it. Just show up with an open mind and keep coming back. You’ll absorb when you need. Believe it.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 12). You take on interesting challenges, get stronger and become more skilled, too. As a result, your financial and social status will climb. Even so, this is not what makes you happiest this year. The source of your good feelings will be what you can give others. The more you give, the more you’ll have to give. Libra and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 33, 37, 50 and 2.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Capricorn shock jock, author and television personality Howard Stern is among the world’s highest-paid radio hosts and has topped the list with his arrangement with SiriusXM. The sign of moguls, Capricorns are known for career longevity and uncanny business sense. Stern (whose natal Uranus, the planet of surprises, is in Leo, the sign of cats) fosters cats in his Long Island home and has been known to help 200 cats a year.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.

