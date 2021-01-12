Horoscopes: Jan. 12

Everyone is attracted to the sparkle pony. On a typical day, such distractions take up a few dazzling moments, and then it’s back to the business of regular horses. This square of Mercury and Uranus has the glitz and glamour coming on strong, and then continuing to enchant. It’s a mesmerizing time-suck to avoid if you want to be productive!

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 12). You elevate this scene. Your sense of justice is well-developed, and you’ll be instrumental in the righting of wrongs, balancing of karma, breaking harmful cycles and promoting an atmosphere that supports the best life has to offer: love, vitality, creativity and interdependence of people, life forces and environments. Scorpio and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 13, 44, 7, 33 and 10.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll be loved for your complexity and contradictions. You can be serious one moment and silly the next, but your true talent comes out when you’re both at the same time.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Instead of either/or, you’ll think in terms of integrating everything and having it all. It sounds greedy, but it’s actually inclusive, and one of the more generous things you can do.