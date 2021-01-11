Horoscopes: Jan. 11

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The PR guru insists that there’s no such thing as overexposure and that most people are hindered by obscurity. You could test the theory, as you’ve lots to show and tell people today. Go wild!

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Fear is like that boiling pasta pot. If you wait, it will build; it will boil over; it will be a mess. Be decisive, and act fast. Knock down the heat before it becomes uncontrollable.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Normally you would trust your intuition, but what about when you have a slew of conflicting hunches? Gather all the information. Keep track. Don’t act. You can sort later.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Some chocolate is delicious not despite its bitter qualities but because of them. You can apply it to your relationship sector, which is made dear by sweetness and made interesting by sprinkles of past pain.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When it comes to friends, you’ll take quality over quantity any day. In fact, the better a friendship is, the more time you want to give it, which is too hard when there are dozens of people trying to get your attention.