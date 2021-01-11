Horoscopes: Jan. 11

The cosmic omens foretell a readying process. The Capricorn moon nearing the sun recalls those sayings that help us figure things out... “I before E except after C”; “Thirty days past September”; “Righty-tighty, lefty-loosey” They work because they’re simple and catchy. Up your game by reducing it to elementary and sticky-simple rules.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 11). The sun returning to your natal place will either dissolve the obstacle in your path or give you the powerful mindset to transcend it. The world sees you surging with confidence, though to you, it feels like a supercharged sense of purpose. With clarity and directness, you’ll make things happen for yourself and loved ones. Libra and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 30, 21, 14 and 17.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). While you shouldn’t be afraid to invest in yourself, do try the free options first. There are many excellent ones. Also, what has worked for your friends? It’s a good place to start and maybe as far as you need to go.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There are things you want to turn down and things you want to turn up. Unfortunately, one dial is handling it all. Focus on what to increase. One gesture starts it.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). If you’re not obsessed with the goal, it’s not quite good enough for you. When you’re hooked into a passion, the next three weeks are incredibly productive.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The PR guru insists that there’s no such thing as overexposure and that most people are hindered by obscurity. You could test the theory, as you’ve lots to show and tell people today. Go wild!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Fear is like that boiling pasta pot. If you wait, it will build; it will boil over; it will be a mess. Be decisive, and act fast. Knock down the heat before it becomes uncontrollable.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Normally you would trust your intuition, but what about when you have a slew of conflicting hunches? Gather all the information. Keep track. Don’t act. You can sort later.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Some chocolate is delicious not despite its bitter qualities but because of them. You can apply it to your relationship sector, which is made dear by sweetness and made interesting by sprinkles of past pain.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When it comes to friends, you’ll take quality over quantity any day. In fact, the better a friendship is, the more time you want to give it, which is too hard when there are dozens of people trying to get your attention.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Maybe you can’t balance your time so well today, considering how much work there is to be done. You can, however, get clear on your priorities. And at the end of the day, you’ll feel satisfied with how you spent it.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There’s healing, and then there’s acting like everything is fine and hoping that no one notices the pain. You’ve done it both ways before, which is why you can spot the difference in others and help wherever possible.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You don’t have the answers, but that’s not going to stop you from trying. It’s better to do something that might work than to do nothing. One of these times, you’ll crack the code.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your generosity will make change happen. It’s not just about money — it’s more the spirit you bring to the exchange. People will feel you join them, and together you’ll be more powerful than you are alone.
