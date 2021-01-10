Horoscopes: Jan. 10

Sure, we’re already 10 days into the new year, but cosmically speaking, it’s not too late to delve deeper into your synthesis of 2020 and your intentions for 2021. The lunar tides will be with you. We’re headed for the first new moon of 2021, and the cosmic stillness of this day makes it ideal for setting purposes and priorities going forward.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 10). Your new era is marked by a paradigm shift. Right away, this causes a wave of lucrative business... that’s not even the best part. This work is fascinating. It sparks your mind in ways that cause change. The world around you gets better because you approach with brighter awareness, ready to improve it. Virgo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 30, 12, 17 and 41.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ve no interest in being mistaken for the next person, and so, you make sure to have a clear point of view and deliver with a style that’s all your own.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People tend to underestimate how much action is required. You are “people,” too. Whatever effort you thought this would take, double that and then step back and decide if this multiplied figure still feels worth the prize.