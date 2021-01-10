Horoscopes: Jan. 10

Sure, we’re already 10 days into the new year, but cosmically speaking, it’s not too late to delve deeper into your synthesis of 2020 and your intentions for 2021. The lunar tides will be with you. We’re headed for the first new moon of 2021, and the cosmic stillness of this day makes it ideal for setting purposes and priorities going forward.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 10). Your new era is marked by a paradigm shift. Right away, this causes a wave of lucrative business... that’s not even the best part. This work is fascinating. It sparks your mind in ways that cause change. The world around you gets better because you approach with brighter awareness, ready to improve it. Virgo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 30, 12, 17 and 41.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ve no interest in being mistaken for the next person, and so, you make sure to have a clear point of view and deliver with a style that’s all your own.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People tend to underestimate how much action is required. You are “people,” too. Whatever effort you thought this would take, double that and then step back and decide if this multiplied figure still feels worth the prize.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). This current version of you might be “easygoing” and a “team player,” but make no mistake; you’re in it to win it. You’ll figure out what’s working, what’s not, and take credit or responsibility accordingly.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’re a helper. This attention that you give on the regular, it just doesn’t feel right to be on the receiving end of it. But try to relax and accept it anyway. People need to give, and it’s your turn to take it.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). For whatever the reason, this plan isn’t coming together. You can see a few ways it’s going wrong, but there’s not one thing or person entirely to blame. Call it “education” and start from scratch.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There, in the distance — do you see it coming? Consider the classic slapstick fight move: The aggressor charges; the hero sidesteps; the aggressor falls face down with all the force of his own attack.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Don’t spend your time competing. Spend it dominating the game. The difference is your focus. It’s not about crushing them; it’s about making yourself so stellar that no one can touch you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When you knew less, you took greater risks, being unaware of the danger involved. Now that you’ve tasted your share of consequences, your willingness to give anyway is more meaningful.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You have no idea from whence your next good fortune will herald. Don’t try and predict it. Instead, enacting is the next right choice. Think 10 steps ahead and you’ll get lost. One step is enough for now.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Do not set targets for results that are beyond your control. Keep asking yourself what can be done to help this along. Set targets for what you can produce, actions you can take, miles you can move.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Magic is created in the minds of those who believe and the minds of those who want to believe, though mostly, it’s created in the minds of those who don’t believe at all and will do what it takes to amaze.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The math seems wrong, but it so happens that average thinking and average action equal less-than-average results every time. This is why you ramp it up, doing more than what’s expected.
