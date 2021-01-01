Horoscopes: Jan. 1

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It shouldn't surprise you one bit that people want to be around your energy, ideas and unique voice. You, however, may need to make the first move because you're the one with the energy and courage it takes to initiate.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There will be those who mistake cynicism and being hard to please with sophistication and taste. Of course, the truly sophisticated and tasteful will tend to be inclusive, curious and optimistic.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You could take the freeway, or stroll the breezeway, but you'll like forego those and any established "way" there is in favor of tramping through the wilderness of your own soul to a destination known to none before you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Find where your interests overlap those of the others. It will be so much easier to fight for what you care about beside others who also care and are deeply invested in the outcome.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). On this is a day of promise, you recognize there are already so many fulfilled promises that it seems almost greedy to want more. Then again, this is not just for you. You want more for everyone.