Horoscopes: Feb. 19

The Capricorn moon is cheering on industrious vibes. Even though morning rubs Venus the wrong way, the afternoon alignment with Jupiter’s forthcoming bounty followed by a pretty interesting brainstorming session with Neptune bodes well for this being among the most productive days of the month.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 19). Your ability to make others feel comfortable is epic and will be the reason for so many big wins. The next three weeks will bring a training of sorts. April is your chance at a prize, and you’ll have two more shots for a similar win. A real trajectory is forming here, momentum gathering, your inner drive fortifying. Cancer and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 15, 44, 35, 11 and 4.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The first secret to being a fantastic conversationalist is to choose a topic that will bear fruit. What would they love to talk about? This is hard to deliver on, but get good at learning what people want to talk about and you’re golden.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Know who has your back, and who will go out of the way to promote and help you. Rule out anyone too jealous to be truly supportive. Seek alliances with people who have complementary strengths.