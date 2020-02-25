Horoscopes: Feb. 25
0 comments

Horoscopes: Feb. 25

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Mathis

If your life were a Mardi Gras parade, what would your float be like? The meetup of the moon and a retrograde Mercury promises surprise themes and happenings for revelers (and lots of lost keys and phones)! Even if you don’t celebrate Fat Tuesday, this is a time to consider the hedonist inside with an acknowledgement, if not an indulgence.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 25). The money, fame and recognition are just a lovely carrot the universe dangles before you to get you to the real point, which is the learning and growing. You’ll still get the carrot, and that will be extremely fun, but it won’t be the part of the experience you cherish. You’ll love what happens because you did the work. Taurus and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 44, 3, 22, 28 and 1.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The money situation is getting easier for you. The stress will lift. Focus on bringing as much creativity to the scene as you can and, suddenly, logistical problems will ease.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you’re waiting for the before/after moments, you can stop. Oh, you’ll get the transformation. It just won’t be condensed into a moment, that is until 10 years from now when you look back on it as though it were but a pinpoint.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ve seen advocates and champions at work, and maybe you’ve had them in your own life. You know what the role is and how it’s best played. Take it on for yourself today. Be the person you deserve to have on your side.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Things can get better, maybe even better than better. Things can get crazy-good-spectacular. The trick is catching that upward trajectory and then staying the course.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There’s something in the song you love that plays on the radio during your commute, a piece of your life hanging in that jagged stretch between work and home that means so much and turns a tide.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). If you’re no longer offering something, that doesn’t mean you’re stealing from someone, although they might experience it as such. People get used to what they have.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Another idea regarding the situation involves you thinking from the point of view of a different ZIP code, country and planet. Distance makes the mind grow wiser.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Success comes from allowing yourself but one pursuit at a time and keeping your focus quite small. The sequence is: where to go, how to get there, repeat.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). To work on yourself isn’t the same as being selfish. Selfishness takes from others for your own gain. When you work on yourself, who are you taking from? If you can’t imagine this, you don’t owe what you think you owe.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Question for the psyche: “Who are you expecting yourself to be over the course of a day?” The roles can get overbearing until you realize the costumes are made of paper that you can tear out of at will.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Mistakes bring people together, more than anything else. Nothing comes together because everything is going smoothly. It’s the glitches that bring interaction, and most pleasant at that.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You intend to solve problems and make a contribution. The tricky part is that you have to consider the packaging. Packaging is both actually and metaphorically the bane of the modern world.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: Feb. 19
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Feb. 19

The Capricorn moon is cheering on industrious vibes. Even though morning rubs Venus the wrong way, the afternoon alignment with Jupiter’s fort…

Horoscopes: Feb. 20
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Feb. 20

There’s a rawness that plays into our emotional landscape as we try to get our bearings in these early stages of the Pisces sun. This Capricor…

Horoscopes: Feb. 18
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Feb. 18

While it is technically possible to move through life without thinking about what it all means, few would want to, especially under thoughtful…

Horoscopes: Feb. 23
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Feb. 23

The Pisces new moon has insights about decision-making. Often, the biggest difference between two options is a feeling. Feelings don’t follow …

Horoscopes: Feb. 24
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Feb. 24

A lunar conjunction with Neptune recalls how one day’s good fortune could be the next day’s bane, and there’s always someone who benefits from…

Horoscopes: Feb. 21
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Feb. 21

Keeping up strength is important. Minor occurrences can seem like major setbacks to those who aren’t feeling powerful. There’s nothing particu…

Horoscopes: Feb. 22
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Feb. 22

Tomorrow’s new moon in Pisces is a chance to set sail on a spiritual journey. This preroll moment will be as crucial as packing well is to an …

Horoscopes: Feb. 17
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Feb. 17

As well as being an American holiday, today is also designated for random acts of kindness, which is appropriate for the final day of the Aqua…

Horoscopes: Feb. 16
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Feb. 16

Mercury retrogrades through an emotional landscape, triggering memories. When was the last time you felt this? What does that picture remind y…

Horoscopes: Feb. 14
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Feb. 14

This day of hearts lifts the impediments to love and in their place puts two lunar trines, cosmic smoke-and-mirror enhancements to pull off lo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News