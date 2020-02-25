Horoscopes: Feb. 25

If your life were a Mardi Gras parade, what would your float be like? The meetup of the moon and a retrograde Mercury promises surprise themes and happenings for revelers (and lots of lost keys and phones)! Even if you don’t celebrate Fat Tuesday, this is a time to consider the hedonist inside with an acknowledgement, if not an indulgence.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 25). The money, fame and recognition are just a lovely carrot the universe dangles before you to get you to the real point, which is the learning and growing. You’ll still get the carrot, and that will be extremely fun, but it won’t be the part of the experience you cherish. You’ll love what happens because you did the work. Taurus and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 44, 3, 22, 28 and 1.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The money situation is getting easier for you. The stress will lift. Focus on bringing as much creativity to the scene as you can and, suddenly, logistical problems will ease.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you’re waiting for the before/after moments, you can stop. Oh, you’ll get the transformation. It just won’t be condensed into a moment, that is until 10 years from now when you look back on it as though it were but a pinpoint.