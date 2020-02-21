Horoscopes: Feb. 21

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Once the thing you love gets popular, you’ll have less access to it. Right now, it’s pretty wonderful to love something that others don’t get yet. It allows you the chance to flow appreciation to it openly and without competition.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ve been working hard and the temptation will be to play just as hard. Perhaps “hard” is not going to help matters. What can you do to make both work and play a little easier on yourself?

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your love is not a bubble that will pop when it smacks upon a sharp reality. Your love is made of tougher stuff, a durable elastic not duplicated anywhere else in the universe.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It happens so very rarely, but this is one of those times. Truly, you’ll be better off if you lose your usual diplomacy and get something off your chest. Speak the truth.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Getting out of a stuck place will be about the same no matter what kind of “stuck” it is. Jiggle, jostle and turn. Move until something about the situation changes. Wiggle until you’re free.