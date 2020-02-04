Horoscopes: Feb. 4

Those with famous faces wear sunglasses and hats to avoid being recognized in public, though the disguise sometimes makes blending in even more difficult. The lunar opposition to Jupiter reinforces the idea: The cover can attract more attention than what’s being covered. Nothing hides as well as naturalness and honesty in plain view.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 4). Like trying to take a picture of the moon with your phone, you’ll take flights of imagination that can’t be aptly captured, but do try! Describe what you see; invent; be creative. Stop buying into the judgment that it’s child’s play. It is the most important work you’ll do! The sky is closer to your head than it has ever been. Aries and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 14, 3, 33 and 27.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your personal internal operating system is always updating to keep current with advances of the times and needs of the moment. Today there’s a clash with the old programs, but don’t you worry; all bugs will get fixed.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The ones who know you well may notice the weight beneath your apparent whimsy, but more than likely it’s the complete strangers who will really see you, which is why it’s important to talk to unfamiliar people.