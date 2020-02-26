Horoscopes: Feb. 26

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Compromise isn’t always the way to please both parties. When each settles for something different from what’s wanted, it’s a lose-lose. If you want to win all around, you’ll have to get creative.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It’s not like you can go buy willpower when your supply is running low. But you can replenish by demanding less of yourself and taking it a bit easier. This is kindness you deserve. Be sweet to yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There’s no reason to believe a stranger is the enemy, or the hero, lover, rainmaker... Resist projecting onto people what you want them to be. The stranger is only an opportunity to know who the stranger is.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Everyone on the outside of a group wants to know what’s going on inside. The longer the line at the door, the more interesting the experience seems. Use the principle in your social life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The gods don’t rush around. They have all the time in the world to get there. Move slow today and you’ll have the confidence and appeal of a powerful entity.