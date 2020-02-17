Horoscopes: Feb. 17

As well as being an American holiday, today is also designated for random acts of kindness, which is appropriate for the final day of the Aquarian sun. Aquarius is the sign of philanthropy, and kindness is among the best ways to promote human interest. Take this opportunity to fortify the human family in some small way.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 17). Your word will be the first and last, defining business and setting rules for your crew to live by in the months to come. Your professional world gets sorted. You make excellent calls that pay off, namely in who to hire and trust. A decision you make about family turns out to be so good that destiny will be favorably altered. Libra and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 4, 44, 20 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). This day, this opportunity, is one to be played with. The experimental approach will open up your world for a different kind of tomorrow than you'd have if you never took a chance.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There are no dead ends on this journey, though there are some roads that don't continue on pavement. You have to get out and be on foot, which will be both more work and more fun.