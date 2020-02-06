Horoscopes: Feb. 6

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It’s not that you need to network or want to be more popular. Such things have little to do with your friendliness. You’re genuinely curious about people, and they will return the interest today.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When what you’re selling makes sense to people, and they happen to also want it very badly, the sale is merely a transaction: You provide it; they buy it, no show, no influence, no convincing involved.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Don’t let anyone waste your time with catastrophizing a noncatastrophe. Unless there’s actually a tornado involved, the best approach is being calm and reasonable with the intent to enjoy, help or improve.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Not everything you do takes energy. Some things give energy. With the right sort of tasks on the list, you can schedule yourself densely and be massively productive, gaining vitality as you go.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Navigating values can be tricky. It helps to have an organizing principle to keep you aligned. This question serves well: What would happen if everyone were doing it the way you’re doing it?