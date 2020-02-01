Horoscopes: Feb. 1

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The void of longing is a tough one to fill, as it only wants the thing it longs for. Try shoving some creativity into it. That is at least moldable. It gives you something to work with. It’s involving; it will do in a pinch.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Fear can be as specific, innate and uncontrollable as eye color. Don’t berate yourself for feeling afraid, even if others are not afraid of the same thing. Your wariness may actually be owed to having greater intelligence.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). People can be really patient when they know that, at the end of the line, there’s going to be the exact thing they want. It’s the uncertainty about that end result that causes a lot of anxiety. How can you make them more confident?

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). “When everybody is somebody then nobody is anybody,” said the operetta writer W.S. Gilbert — right on all accounts. Everybody is somebody, and if there is any significance here to be had, it is by the lot of us.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). This one is coming straight from the muses. To be truly brilliant, you can’t be thinking too much about what you’re doing. That interferes with the tunnel. Just let it come through you.