Horoscopes: Feb. 14

This day of hearts lifts the impediments to love and in their place puts two lunar trines, cosmic smoke-and-mirror enhancements to pull off love’s delicious illusions. The first involves the communication planet in empathetic Pisces, the next a late-night water sign tryst between the smoldering Scorpio moon and Neptune, the planet of dreams.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 14). You harmonize in concert with people of different talents, making beautiful music of the year. You’ll also get the chance to step up and take a solo. You may even win an award for this, though the best part is the surprise you feel at what you’re able to accomplish with consistent work and a supportive team. Pisces and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 40, 33, 38 and 15.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your story is yours to tell and yours to style, too. Embellish, edit, light it differently, play with the music — experiment with the way you see it. Telling your story is as much for you as it is for them.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The best way to have fun with another person is to loosen the reigns on control a bit. Do the things you think are fun, and then leave room, without attaching yourself to the other person’s reactions.