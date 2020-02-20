Horoscopes: Feb. 20

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Remember the time reality was better than your dreams? It happens rarely, but that’s only because of the amazing breadth of your imagination. Rest assured, it will happen again. You’re due.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If you can’t find what you need, what does it matter if it’s inside of you or outside of you? The point is that it’s not in your hand. There’s someone who can help you with this. Start asking around.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You think you know what enough love is, but you’re already loved so much more than that. You are loved beyond what you could measure. What will you get busy on, knowing that love is already covered?

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ll be dealing with people who are great in different ways. It makes no sense to value one way more than another. Assume there is merit across the board and look for ways to bring people together.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You see the problem that is standing in your way but what you might not see is that this problem is the way. Right now it looks like an obstacle instead of the grand opportunity it really is.