Horoscopes: Feb. 23

The Pisces new moon has insights about decision-making. Often, the biggest difference between two options is a feeling. Feelings don’t follow the rules of logic. They have to be figured out (if that’s even possible) through the subtle communicatory arts, the manual for which is intuitive.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 23). Funding comes for a project, and soon after you’ll enter a brief period of wonderful solo interior discovery. Your focus on unraveling a problem will end in an exciting breakthrough and fresh interest. Then you will love — go all-in. And then it’s springtime, your whole heart wide as fields, alive in flowers and buzzing bees. Scorpio and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 48, 22, 5 and 39.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’re trying to get at the truth, some kind of understanding, an insight into the motives of others. You can learn from those who argue with you. It’s much harder to learn from those who dodge your questions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The best things in life — shifting clouds, opening flowers, children’s faces — are as familiar and comfortable as what’s always been, yet wondrous because they haven’t really and never will be this way again.