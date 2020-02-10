Horoscopes: Feb. 10

Words can indeed wound or comfort, motivate or thwart. Even the thick-skinned, even the ones who don’t listen well, who don’t speak a common language or who aren’t in the room can feel words. Because words are just sounds to articulate a feeling and an intention. Mercury pulls across the sky from the moon, elongating the echoes.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 10). Your presence! Many will remark that you are more strongly felt than ever, like a lighthouse on the shore sending a warm beacon to guide ships to adventure or bring them safely home. As for your own agendas and ambitions, you’ll find they come to fruition more easily than ever. It’s quite simply your time. Gemini and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 35, 44, 1 and 10.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your life, which you feel should be familiar to you by now, tears off from the form, sprinting, darting, circling back to offer you a choice: Either get back in step or see it so vividly that you couldn’t possibly.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There’s nothing more powerful than loving a person who is not behaving in a way you’d prefer. The true test of a relationship and of individual character is the ability to set aside selfish interests to do the right thing in the moment.