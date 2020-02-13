Horoscopes: Feb. 16

CANCER (June 22-July 22). One satisfaction does not fit all. There are different kinds and levels. Soul satisfaction often comes at the expense of momentary satisfaction. Play the long game.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There are those who recoil from facing themselves on a page or in a mirror. Contrastingly, you’ve no fear when it comes to exploring your inner life. That’s something to celebrate and use.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Today’s problem will not be universal. In fact, it’s extremely specific to you. So there are very few who will empathize, sympathize or even help, but that will not stop you from solving it, not at all.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). What’s going on isn’t so bad, but you still need a break from it. The important part about this flight of fancy — or this flight of vacation or even this flight of escape — is that it includes a return flight.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When people don’t treat you right, it’s usually more about them than it is about you. However, you can’t control the “them” part. Do all you can about the “you” part and life will be good.