Horoscopes: Feb. 18

While it is technically possible to move through life without thinking about what it all means, few would want to, especially under thoughtful skies like these. The soulful Pisces sun coinciding with Mercury’s retrograde will make a pastime out of pondering existence. While it’s best not to expect answers, we’ll be better for asking the questions.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 18). Because you are not completely satisfied with an outcome unless you know others have benefited as well as you, you will lift an entire group this year. Next month brings more resources to work with, and you’ll turn them into an impressive outcome that could only happen with your specific gifts. Cancer and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 40, 33, 1 and 18.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Whether you want to learn to use a kitchen knife like a chef or ride a hot air balloon or see the pyramids of Egypt, this is the time to decide because in the next few weeks, you’ll get the chance to cross something off your list.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When people join a mob, they lose something. Stand on the outside. Even if you feel the same, do not join. To join would be to give part of your free will, which is too valuable a thing to trade.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Humans are essentially barbarians elevated by the structures of culture. Culture makes a person higher than a person. That’s what you’ll participate in today.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll mix your intelligence with a specialized skill and the wisdom to apply yourself effectively. The combo will bring you a lucrative result. Repeat and get ahead in this game.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The universe is always giving signals. Most people are only open to the ones they prefer to read. To be wise is to be open to a wider range of information preferred or not.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You have views that reflect what pertains to you and have little to do with what the people around you want you to think. Explore your beliefs. Express them anew.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It takes courage to share your inner life with the outside world, especially when you have no idea what they are going to think. It takes even more courage not to care. That’s where you’re headed — to the realms of bravery.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Someone may be jealously guarding your whereabouts. Maybe you think of this as love, but it could also be considered a sign of insecurity, low self-esteem and an anxious attachment style.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There will be some stress involved in your time with loved ones, and believe it or not, this is part of the joy. Belonging doesn’t come free. The cost is tolerance.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ll think deeper into the situation. You’re trying to crack a code. There will be many metrics to keep track of. Avoid any situation in which you need to monitor others. Being in charge of yourself will be enough.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There’s no victory hollower than the attainment of other people’s goals. Before you get behind a cause, decide how it matters to you and why it’s personal and specific to your heart.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). If pressed, you’ll be surprised at what you know. There’s so much you’re learning just by being around a situation. Much is happening on a subconscious level.
