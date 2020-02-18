Horoscopes: Feb. 18

While it is technically possible to move through life without thinking about what it all means, few would want to, especially under thoughtful skies like these. The soulful Pisces sun coinciding with Mercury’s retrograde will make a pastime out of pondering existence. While it’s best not to expect answers, we’ll be better for asking the questions.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 18). Because you are not completely satisfied with an outcome unless you know others have benefited as well as you, you will lift an entire group this year. Next month brings more resources to work with, and you’ll turn them into an impressive outcome that could only happen with your specific gifts. Cancer and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 40, 33, 1 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Whether you want to learn to use a kitchen knife like a chef or ride a hot air balloon or see the pyramids of Egypt, this is the time to decide because in the next few weeks, you’ll get the chance to cross something off your list.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When people join a mob, they lose something. Stand on the outside. Even if you feel the same, do not join. To join would be to give part of your free will, which is too valuable a thing to trade.