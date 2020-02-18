Horoscopes: Feb. 18
0 comments

Horoscopes: Feb. 18

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Mathis

While it is technically possible to move through life without thinking about what it all means, few would want to, especially under thoughtful skies like these. The soulful Pisces sun coinciding with Mercury’s retrograde will make a pastime out of pondering existence. While it’s best not to expect answers, we’ll be better for asking the questions.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 18). Because you are not completely satisfied with an outcome unless you know others have benefited as well as you, you will lift an entire group this year. Next month brings more resources to work with, and you’ll turn them into an impressive outcome that could only happen with your specific gifts. Cancer and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 40, 33, 1 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Whether you want to learn to use a kitchen knife like a chef or ride a hot air balloon or see the pyramids of Egypt, this is the time to decide because in the next few weeks, you’ll get the chance to cross something off your list.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When people join a mob, they lose something. Stand on the outside. Even if you feel the same, do not join. To join would be to give part of your free will, which is too valuable a thing to trade.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Humans are essentially barbarians elevated by the structures of culture. Culture makes a person higher than a person. That’s what you’ll participate in today.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll mix your intelligence with a specialized skill and the wisdom to apply yourself effectively. The combo will bring you a lucrative result. Repeat and get ahead in this game.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The universe is always giving signals. Most people are only open to the ones they prefer to read. To be wise is to be open to a wider range of information preferred or not.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You have views that reflect what pertains to you and have little to do with what the people around you want you to think. Explore your beliefs. Express them anew.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It takes courage to share your inner life with the outside world, especially when you have no idea what they are going to think. It takes even more courage not to care. That’s where you’re headed — to the realms of bravery.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Someone may be jealously guarding your whereabouts. Maybe you think of this as love, but it could also be considered a sign of insecurity, low self-esteem and an anxious attachment style.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There will be some stress involved in your time with loved ones, and believe it or not, this is part of the joy. Belonging doesn’t come free. The cost is tolerance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ll think deeper into the situation. You’re trying to crack a code. There will be many metrics to keep track of. Avoid any situation in which you need to monitor others. Being in charge of yourself will be enough.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There’s no victory hollower than the attainment of other people’s goals. Before you get behind a cause, decide how it matters to you and why it’s personal and specific to your heart.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). If pressed, you’ll be surprised at what you know. There’s so much you’re learning just by being around a situation. Much is happening on a subconscious level.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: Feb. 14
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Feb. 14

This day of hearts lifts the impediments to love and in their place puts two lunar trines, cosmic smoke-and-mirror enhancements to pull off lo…

Horoscopes: Feb. 12
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Feb. 12

When you’re gracious enough to work around a difficult person — to tolerate quirks, skip over obstacles and co-exist without friction — it’s m…

Horoscopes: Feb. 17
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Feb. 17

As well as being an American holiday, today is also designated for random acts of kindness, which is appropriate for the final day of the Aqua…

Horoscopes: Feb. 15
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Feb. 15

After Valentine’s Day, it’s honest self-reflection that drives a mature person to wonder about the nature of a relationship. Do you care about…

Horoscopes: Feb. 16
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Feb. 16

Mercury retrogrades through an emotional landscape, triggering memories. When was the last time you felt this? What does that picture remind y…

Horoscopes: Feb. 13
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Feb. 13

The good news and the bad news are the same under this Scorpio moon opposition: Fear doesn’t go away. It will always be there to protect you o…

Horoscopes: Feb. 11
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Feb. 11

In “The Cynic’s Word Book,” Ambrose Bierce wrote that “a person of low taste” is “more interested in himself than in me.” It’s funny because i…

Horoscopes: Feb. 10
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Feb. 10

Words can indeed wound or comfort, motivate or thwart. Even the thick-skinned, even the ones who don’t listen well, who don’t speak a common l…

Horoscopes: Feb. 9
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Feb. 9

The witty conceptual artist John Baldessari had a popular piece called “Teaching a Plant the Alphabet,” in which he held up flashcards to unim…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News