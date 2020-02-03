Horoscopes: Feb. 3

Mercury in Pisces comes with a gentle warning not to let moods overtake you. Yes, we can stumble into moods. We can also produce them by arranging sets of circumstances that are under our control. Take the time to put yourself in the mood you think will work best for the situation, because destiny is often determined by our attitudes.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 3). This solar return will be a self-esteem booster, a spiritual uplift and a real-world advocate. The fates favor you, and you pay it forward. Because of the adventure that is friendship, you’ll wind up where you never imagined you’d be. In spring, your professionalism and passion go hand in hand toward promotion. Scorpio and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 30, 2, 33 and 1.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Though you may do your best work under the pressure of people watching, it is important to work alone, too. Solo repetition is how your muscles (including emotional and intellectual muscles) get their memory. Practice!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You thought you knew what you wanted out of life, and that framework was right for then. Things are different now. Ask yourself some questions today aimed at figuring out what is going to serve you best in the next 10 weeks.