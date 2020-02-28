Horoscopes: Feb. 28

The life coach said that resentment is caused by agreeing to do the things that are not “authentically you.” The Buddhist and the scientist said, “There is no you.” The anarchist said things that can’t be reprinted in a newspaper, and the nihilist agreed. The precarious position of Venus and Pluto says, “To each their own; do not interfere.”

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 28). The spontaneous good fortune you experience in the next four weeks will let you know that you are on the right path. Stay open to solutions. Preconceived notions will be the enemy through March and April. What ultimately happens will defy expectations and delight you. Libra and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 20, 22, 21 and 46.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). No one is better or cooler than anyone else. However, those who have taken more risks in a shorter amount of time will certainly come off as heroes. Worship cautiously.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll be like a tree rooted in the earth that is the element of your sign. You’ll stay grounded and grow incrementally, defying timelines. And you’ll let go of and regrow your “leaf” equivalents in due time.