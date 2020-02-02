Horoscopes: Feb. 2

The arrangement of Venus and Pluto casts a ceremonial profundity over crowds gathering at Gobbler’s Knob for the appearance of Punxsutawney Phil, Seer of Seers, Sage of Sages, Prognosticator of Prognosticators and Weather Prophet Extraordinary. “Silly things cease to be silly if they are done by sensible people.” — Jane Austen

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 2). A few layers deep (and you’ll dig down and get there in the next 10 weeks) and you discover your soul’s most aligned desires. You have everything you need to bring this into being! Because your intentions of so pure this year, even arbitrary action will help you make your dreams come true. Taurus and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 1, 11, 18 and 40.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). One perk of making mistakes is the dose of humility that often comes with the gaffe, which is usually enough to inoculate a person from the disease of self-seriousness.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The reason you are so drawn to the music is that you can hear your own soul in there and feel its determination to dance in that world with or without the rest of you, like a date that’s gotten away from you at the nightclub of life.