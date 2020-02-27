Horoscopes: Feb. 27

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It’s hard to say what is a negative influence. Sometimes a negative influence can be the most positive thing that happens in the situation, especially when the situation involves a wrongheaded crowd.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Deficiencies are something to celebrate. How can people possibly fill in your blanks if you don’t leave a blank? Pause. Let others bring the appropriate skill.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The best thing to do with a situation you don’t like is to ignore it. Giving time and words to bad situations is like pouring money into an investment that’s tanking.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Self-worth is a tricky area. On days like today we have to wonder, “How much does it really matter whether our opinions of ourselves are low or high?” The group must move forward; find a place in the lineup and mush.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). What you call things will be really important, as will be the words you choose in general. For instance, do you say “sleepy” or “exhausted”? One is tender, the other dangerous. Overall, it will be your aim to tone down the drama.