Horoscopes: Feb. 24

A lunar conjunction with Neptune recalls how one day’s good fortune could be the next day’s bane, and there’s always someone who benefits from the foibles of others. So if you’re having trouble detaching from your own desires and expectations in a situation, try the longer view. If that doesn’t work, see it from where the benefactor is standing.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 24). Gaining skills will be an adventure and a source of pride. You’ll adopt new ways of running your life, some based on technology, others on a fresh understanding of your talents and priorities. You’ll be supported by a fun group, lifted by excellence, and, in turn, you’ll inspire others. Cancer and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 40, 3, 33 and 27.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You express yourself without worrying whether the other person approves of or agrees with you. This is true confidence. Continue in this manner the entire day and you will, by day’s end, have a handful of new fans.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You have many potential futures, and whichever you choose, destiny will have a hand in it, too. (It’s why many possible routes wind up at the same party on the same night.) Just pick one and enjoy your choice.