Horoscopes: Feb. 5

Just because you pay too much for something (or wait too long, care too deeply, want to hard) doesn’t mean that when you get it, it will be right. In fact, it’s more often true that once there’s this kind of trouble, the trouble keeps coming. Don’t worry. If you didn’t choose the easy way the first time around, you’ll get another chance at midday.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 5). This solar return is marked by a breakthrough in your attitude. You’ll sing the song, play the game and meet the challenge. And when you’ve mastered that, you’ll sing the challenge, meet the game and play the song. Every mix-up lands you in a more flexible, free, strong and agile position. Aries and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 25, 5, 48 and 20.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It’s much easier to hit those milestones when you’re aiming for them. Are you clear about what and where they are? Also, touching a milestone should always be followed up with a celebration, however small.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Every so often, it’s important to remind yourself that you really don’t have to do anything. What do you want to do? Do that. Or, at the very least, find something to want in the things that must be done.