Horoscopes: Feb. 12

CANCER (June 22-July 22). To find out what your love language is, look at the last time you were hurt in love and by what. Then look at how you expressed love to another person. These indicators point to the style you’d be most receptive to.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Children go to school and, hopefully, learn how to learn. What to learn — that’s a different story, and subject to much debate. You’re still convinced you don’t know the right things, but you’re equally convinced you know how to figure them out.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). If you believe you don’t know what you’re doing and then get evidence that supports that belief, frustration sets in. This is the point when many would give up. Not you. All of this can be figured out, if only you don’t quit.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There are those you admire and doing so seems to feed you on some level, give you ideas, make you feel energized. Then there are others you give a kind of tense admiration that verges on upset. Don’t focus there. It helps nothing.