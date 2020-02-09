Horoscopes: Feb. 9

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Giving feels right to you. Most of the day will be spent caring, helping and doing. However, when presented with the opportunity to relax, don’t miss out on some well-deserved enjoyment.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You are not a tram on the road of life — an engine that moves in predestined grooves. You are free to make the turns, merge to the onramp, leave the town or country and know new lands.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). When things get a little tense, it might help to think of this as an adventure, or the movie you’re starring in. If you take a moment to sense it, you’ll get the feeling there’s an invisible audience out there rooting for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Many gifts are impossible to repay, though there’s some nobility in trying. And so you’ll go about it today in a way you know is not enough, though you can rest assured, most people don’t even attempt this at all.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The joys of reuniting are not possible if you never part ways. So while you can’t be with your loved ones at all times, you’ll hold in your heart the wonderful anticipation of being together again soon.