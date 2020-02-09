Horoscopes: Feb. 9

The witty conceptual artist John Baldessari had a popular piece called “Teaching a Plant the Alphabet,” in which he held up flashcards to unimpressed foliage. The master suggested: “When I think I’m teaching, I’m probably not. When I don’t think I’m teaching, I probably am.” Under the instructive Virgo moon, model the behavior you want to impart.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 9). Your dreams swirl into a desire to be of service, producing some of your best ideas yet. The practical help and mentorship you seek in the next 10 weeks land at the intersection of usefulness, creativity and commerce. A thriving relationship will spread joy all over your life. See new places in May and August. Aries and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 40, 7, 33 and 28.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You are a rescuer. By needling and kidding your love ones, and by laughing at yourself, you will save the world from the deadly disease of self-seriousness.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Settle yourself down and suddenly you’re headed toward a sort of wise passivity — a state of mind in which you will be able to observe what’s going on with very little interference from your own preferences or fears.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Ambiguity doesn’t have to cause stress. Yes, there are a few different ways to read the day, but they are complimentary interpretations, the trajectories will be similar, whichever you believe.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Giving feels right to you. Most of the day will be spent caring, helping and doing. However, when presented with the opportunity to relax, don’t miss out on some well-deserved enjoyment.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You are not a tram on the road of life — an engine that moves in predestined grooves. You are free to make the turns, merge to the onramp, leave the town or country and know new lands.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). When things get a little tense, it might help to think of this as an adventure, or the movie you’re starring in. If you take a moment to sense it, you’ll get the feeling there’s an invisible audience out there rooting for you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Many gifts are impossible to repay, though there’s some nobility in trying. And so you’ll go about it today in a way you know is not enough, though you can rest assured, most people don’t even attempt this at all.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The joys of reuniting are not possible if you never part ways. So while you can’t be with your loved ones at all times, you’ll hold in your heart the wonderful anticipation of being together again soon.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It takes many years to know yourself well enough to pace yourself. Of course, this is different depending on the particular endeavor and your time of life. When you overdo it, just know that it’s part of learning.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Plato suggested the measure of a man is what he does with power. Sometimes you don’t feel like you have enough of it to tell really, though you have more than you exercise.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The dance of your daily life involves a fair amount of diplomacy. Want to know how people really are? Play a game. In a game, dynamics will surface and be worked out under the premise of playing around.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). How many times have you seen a winged bug crawl around? So many. Just because wings are an option doesn’t mean that flying is always the best way. Often what’s needed is found by covering ground step by step.
