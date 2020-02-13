Horoscopes: Feb. 13

The good news and the bad news are the same under this Scorpio moon opposition: Fear doesn’t go away. It will always be there to protect you or lie to you, stop you from failing and also succeeding. In other words, fear will just keep doing its job. So, you keep doing yours, which has to do with learning when to heed, embrace or ignore fear.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 13). Here comes the meaningful work — work that’s measured in how far it can take you, also in how far you can take it. Where to stop will be an important thing to sense, as you’ll be switching vehicles for the next leg of your journey. Your grateful heart and exemplary hosting skill will contribute to many happy occasions. Libra and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 30, 33, 44 and 11.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Expectation determines satisfaction. But if you’ve never done a thing, how do you know what to expect? Having an open mind that’s not too attached to any outcome takes maturity. Mature people have more fun!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your creativity isn’t so much about what you’re able to come up with on your own, rather it’s the connections you make between things, what you choose and how you bring them together. Does that take the pressure off?