Horoscopes: Feb. 7

There is gold at the intersection of these four things: what you love, what you’re good at, what the world needs and what you’re paid for. Finding that intersection isn’t completely easy; there won’t be traffic lights or signage installed yet. You have to do it yourself. Get busy! The Leo full moon will cheer you all the way on.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 7). The glint in your eye is an adventurous spark. There’s so much more out there for you that you would never see were you to pour yourself into trying to achieve perfection of the mundane. That’s why you’re willing to get daring and messy, which will, in turn, make this one of your most vibrant years to date. Gemini and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 40, 2, 33, 48 and 9.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The poet Billy Collins insists “you are the bread and the knife” and seems certain “you are not the boots in the corner.” You’ve a sure sense of yourself today and will know immediately whether or not you concur.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Unnecessary drama does nothing to help the situation at hand, but there are those you know who currently don’t know any other way to get the attention they need. Two ways to deal: be patient or be gone.