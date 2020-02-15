Horoscopes: Feb. 15
Horoscopes: Feb. 15

Holiday Mathis

After Valentine’s Day, it’s honest self-reflection that drives a mature person to wonder about the nature of a relationship. Do you care about someone because who they are means something important to you, or because the way you fit together serves you well? Likely it’s both, but should the two really be so lumped together under the umbrella term “love”?

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 15). You’ll learn what most excites and interest you and will take action on your self-discovery. It will be as though your feelings are wired to an intensity-controlling dial that you can move for your benefit, adventure or comfort. New friends contribute to your joy, as do people you help, especially through work. Taurus and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 40, 1, 44 and 9.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you speak of yourself, speak of possibility, with hope for what you might do. You can safely claim to be more powerful than the circumstance. That’s not bragging; it’s just truth.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Yes, raising the standard will help you make a change. You don’t need to raise it too high though. Just bump it up a little today, maybe a little more tomorrow. Over time, the difference will be huge.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). If you say that you should be doing something, the implication is that that you’re behaving as an outside force would prefer. You decide. There is no authority above you in this, so there is no “should.”

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Though spirals generally go downward, they can also go upward, defying gravity, level after level, in a smooth revolving ascension. You are currently moving through an endeavor this way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Take a step back and a look around. You’ll see a few better options that could make a world of difference for you. You don’t have to optimize yourself; you’re already optimal. But when it’s this easy, why not?

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). When people are having fun, there’s no room or need for certain power dynamics. Blame, credit and other tallying sorts of behavior become unnecessary. You’re all on the same team.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Regarding the thing you’re trying for: You absolutely can do this. You’re strong, and you’re able. It’s just that the scope may be a little off, at least for these early stages. Chunk it down. Start easier.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Often the answer isn’t to talk about things. Brainstorm other ways of making a point. If you find that you still want to have the talk, your success will depend on timing and framing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You believe in your loved ones and back that up with action. You don’t require anything to be fixed first, nor do you have to hash out fancy deals. Your support is unconditional.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You won’t be interested in every subject that comes up for conversation today, but that’s when your talent kicks in. You’re very interested in people and in finding common ground.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Before events occur, you’ll imagine them by running a film across the projector of your mind. This happens automatically and subconsciously, though adjusting your expectations will be a deliberate and conscious act.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Beware of what’s hidden by ostentation. Those who are living in a particular way don’t have to be fancy about dressing it up or flowery in how they talk about it. It’s out there, obvious to all.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

