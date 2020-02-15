Horoscopes: Feb. 15

After Valentine’s Day, it’s honest self-reflection that drives a mature person to wonder about the nature of a relationship. Do you care about someone because who they are means something important to you, or because the way you fit together serves you well? Likely it’s both, but should the two really be so lumped together under the umbrella term “love”?

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 15). You’ll learn what most excites and interest you and will take action on your self-discovery. It will be as though your feelings are wired to an intensity-controlling dial that you can move for your benefit, adventure or comfort. New friends contribute to your joy, as do people you help, especially through work. Taurus and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 40, 1, 44 and 9.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you speak of yourself, speak of possibility, with hope for what you might do. You can safely claim to be more powerful than the circumstance. That’s not bragging; it’s just truth.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Yes, raising the standard will help you make a change. You don’t need to raise it too high though. Just bump it up a little today, maybe a little more tomorrow. Over time, the difference will be huge.