Horoscopes: Feb. 11

In “The Cynic’s Word Book,” Ambrose Bierce wrote that “a person of low taste” is “more interested in himself than in me.” It’s funny because it’s true, particularly as the moon shifts to aesthetic Libra. We long to be elevated by those who believe our ideas are special, and we’re really on to something with how we’re showing up in the world.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 11). You don’t know how fresh sights will invigorate you, but you know they will. Your simple recipe for feeling alive: Decide where to go, and go there. Your agenda will include three places you’ve never seen before. Even passing relationships will delight you, though you’ll put the most heart into one that lasts and lasts. Gemini and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 43, 10, 4, 26 and 17.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Let people tell you the things you want to hear, and then let them show you the things you want to see. If only one of these things happens, that’s great — as long as it’s the second one.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You may find yourself keeping an eye on things that don’t even exist. If this is the case and you catch yourself in the act, you can count yourself among some of the best company that ever lived.