Horoscopes: Feb. 22

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Questions can be kind or they can be invasive. You know what to answer and what to avoid. More importantly, you know what to ask to open doors.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The minute you feel pressure, you know that you have power. Otherwise, why would they have to assert themselves like this? Step back. Accept pressure from no one.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Before you go to the store or sign up for a class or throw money at the situation, consider that maybe what’s needed is another way of thinking about what’s going on here. How else can you see it?

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Take it slow and calm. Your safety and well-being are your No. 1 priority. Don’t let the excitement of new responsibilities, people and circumstances overshadow that.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Every stage and room of life is different. What plays well on one doesn’t look so great on another. There are matters of scale and light to consider. Get help setting things up. Another eye on the thing won’t be a bad idea.