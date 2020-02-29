Horoscopes: Feb. 29

The wondrous leap year babies get their official birthdays and a chance to be celebrated for the unique individuals they are. The moon, Neptune and Jupiter come to the party with interesting arrangements, like guests bearing presents festooned with sparklers. Happy rarity! Happy irregularity! Happy singularity! (Hopefully not that.)
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 29). There are people in your realm of imagination who will give you energy, inspiration and healing if you only ask them. Living or dead, accessible or famous, this doesn’t matter. The significant thing is your ability to mentally call up what you need and interpret the answers. Dreams will come true. Capricorn and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 33, 39, 1, and 19.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You have talents that people in your immediate circle can’t appreciate. Furthermore, were you to delve deeper into these gifts, you and others would be lifted by your efforts. Seek the specific support you need.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you don’t require too much in your life, then what do you need more money for? Consider what your sacrifice of time, energy and life is all about at this point.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Some won’t participate unless they are sure they can get it right and rule it completely. They have too much to lose otherwise. Their reputation must be upheld and protected. Then there are the players, willing to let others lead.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The thing that puzzles you makes perfect sense to another and vice versa. Knowing more only takes you so far. What helps is to feel more, or rather differently. Put yourself in the shoes of another.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). People want things. Usually, the thing they want in the beginning is just a way in. You will gain something unexpected, exciting and absolutely vital along the way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Because you’ve a normal human brain, there are many sectors that have to communicate with one another. Sometimes, this takes the form of different voices arguing for dominance of your mind. Go with the kindest guidance.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Magical people are people who go to events without knowing anyone there, take classes out of sheer curiosity and generally dip their toes into the streams of life. You are a magical person.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It’s time to look at your scene as someone would from the outside and assess the reality of the situation. Do your systems work? Do your team members support you? How seamless is your route to success?
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Rather than forcing the issue when someone asks you to take on a task, just go with it. Commit to being willing to want to and see where that leads. Resentment is useless and uncreative.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Good listeners are the best friends. You aspire to be such a person, though it won’t come very easily today. You’ll need to keep bringing your attention back to the task, which will be a noble effort.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The test of friendship isn’t who shows up when it’s easy, convenient and public. The test of friendship is who shows up when it’s inconvenient, private and unglamorous.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). People who know how to play, take care of their own, give more than they take, tolerate more than feels comfortable, laugh when it’s not funny, love when it’s not worthy — those are the ones to cherish.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.