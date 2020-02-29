Horoscopes: Feb. 29

The wondrous leap year babies get their official birthdays and a chance to be celebrated for the unique individuals they are. The moon, Neptune and Jupiter come to the party with interesting arrangements, like guests bearing presents festooned with sparklers. Happy rarity! Happy irregularity! Happy singularity! (Hopefully not that.)

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Feb. 29). There are people in your realm of imagination who will give you energy, inspiration and healing if you only ask them. Living or dead, accessible or famous, this doesn’t matter. The significant thing is your ability to mentally call up what you need and interpret the answers. Dreams will come true. Capricorn and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 33, 39, 1, and 19.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You have talents that people in your immediate circle can’t appreciate. Furthermore, were you to delve deeper into these gifts, you and others would be lifted by your efforts. Seek the specific support you need.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you don’t require too much in your life, then what do you need more money for? Consider what your sacrifice of time, energy and life is all about at this point.